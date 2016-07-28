SmartBiz Strategy named Small Business of the Year

The Comox Valley Small Business Association (SBA) presented Carolyn West-Price Touhey with its Small Business of the Year award at the organization’s annual awards reception.

“I am so pleased to be recognized by such a diverse group of successful entrepreneurs, who not only commented in the nominations about my commitment to the organization, but also my consulting services and the commitment I make to helping businesses succeed,” Touhey said.

Nominations were submitted by other members of the organization based on specific criteria: “The business owner accepts business and personal challenges with professionalism and grace. Provides superior product and ongoing customer service, offers generous support to the non-profit sector, environmental awareness and or stewardship, and support to the group.”

Comments about Touhey which were noted in the nominations and at the presentation include: “She is quick to share her expertise in small business marketing through ongoing support to our group—from the engaging Mastermind sessions she created and facilitated to website assistance and ongoing press releases.

“She has been a long-standing member of this organization and has given her heart and soul to it over the years. She cares about the success of each and every one of her clients—always professional and always happy to offer helpful advice.”

Touhey founded her own marketing consulting/coaching company in the U.S. in 1990 and continues to operate SmartBiz Strategy. In addition to helping start-ups get “started on the right foot to avoid the trial-and-error approach of DIY marketing,” Touhey particularly enjoys helping existing businesses and non-profits get to the next level through an integrated approach to marketing that helps spread a budget and maximize impact.

In addition to running her marketing business, she also teaches marketing workshops and webinars to entrepreneurs in the U.S. and Canada. She is co-owner of Two Eagles Lodge, an award-winning B&B in Union Bay.

Touhey served on the executive board of the SBA for six years (2009-2015). She was also honoured with the Business of the Year award for SmartBiz Strategy in 2010. She is also vice-president of the Comox Valley B&B Association.

The SBA, which started in 1998 as the Comox Valley Home-Based Business Association, provides networking and educational opportunities for small and home-based businesses that operate in the Comox Valley or neighboring areas.

The group meets on the first and third Thursdays of the month (except December, July, and August) in Courtenay.

The SBA is a member of the Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce. FMI: CVEntrepreneurs.com and on Facebook.