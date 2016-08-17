Bush boosts arts council by donating camera

It’s always a pleasant surprise when a call from a lawyer is good news. This was just the case when Comox Valley Arts heard from Bob Bush at Bush and Company Law Office last April.

While in the process of a big move from a co-tenant location on 10th St. Downtown Courtenay, to their brand new custom designed building at 860 Cliffe Avenue, Bush came across the video camera that he had purchased to make professional quality commercials for the firm. He soon realized that there was far too little time to make good use of the Sony HD NXCAM.

During that transition period, Bush also met with Adil Amlani from Sure Copy about an order of brochures, and somewhere along the way the camera was brought up.

Amlani mentioned that while serving on the board for the Comox Valley Arts Council, he was advised that there was a definite need to acquire more audio/video equipment for member use as part of their community loan program, which empowers youth to express their creativity without the huge expense of purchasing and maintaining equipment.

A connection, and great community support opportunity, was created and Bush subsequently donated the HD cam to the Comox Valley Arts Council in late July. It was perfect timing as one of the CVA members and volunteers, Kayla MacDonald Video Productions, put it to good use during Filberg Festival.

McDonald, along with CVA Board members Kate Brown and Jamie Bowman, produced a “Speakers Corner” interview station at the festival for the weekend. With the high-quality camera, they were able to gather some great feedback from attendees as to why the arts are important to them and the community.

The CV Arts Council thanks Bob Bush and Bush and Company Law Office for the very generous donation that will be put to good use. For more information about the Community Loan program, visit ComoxValleyArts.com and become a member or volunteer.