The Tupperware Lady named new business of the year

Kathy Sekulich with her New Business of the Year certificate.

The Comox Valley Small Business Association recently presented Kathy Sekulich with its “New Business of the Year” award at the organization’s annual awards reception.

Sekulich opened her Tupperware business in the Valley earlier this year.

Nominations were submitted by other members of the organization based on specific criteria that are reflected in these comments on the nomination forms: “She has contributed to the SBA newsletter and volunteered for the trade show. She follows up with her contacts promptly and has attended meetings regularly, since joining in March 2016. She has attracted media attention, developed customer loyalty and shown commitment to our community.”

The SBA, which started in 1998 as the Comox Valley Home-Based Business Association, provides networking and educational opportunities for small and home-based businesses that operate in the Comox Valley or neighbouring areas. Members also host various fundraisers and participate in community events for added exposure and camaraderie.

Meetings are held on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Filberg Centre, lower level, 5:30-7 p.m., September through June. The first meeting of the new session is an open house, Thursday, Sept. 1.

Guests are invited to attend two meetings at no charge; dues are $95 per year. FMI: www.CVEntrepreneurs.com or on Facebook: Comox Valley Small Business Association.