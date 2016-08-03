Pirate Pak Day returns to White Spot

Record staff really got into the spirit of Pirate Pak Day last year, dressing up for the occasion.

Record staff

Have lunch; help the kids!

That’s the idea behind White Spot’s annual Pirate Pak Day.

Wednesday, Aug. 10, is Pirate Pak Day at White Spot restaurant locations throughout B.C. and Alberta.

For the seventh year, $2 from the sale of each Pirate Pak and select entrees will be donated to Zajac Ranch for Children, a B.C. charity based in Mission, dedicated to giving children and young adults with life-threatening illnesses and chronic disabilities an unforgettable summer camp experience.

The Adult Pirate Pak offers five classic burger options; the Legendary Burger, Mediterranean Chicken Burger, Bacon Cheddar Burger, Sriracha Portobello Veggie Burger and Sriracha Goat Cheese Turkey Burger. Each mouth-watering choice is served in a fun cardboard boat, and comes complete with fries, coleslaw, a soft drink, a scoop of premium rich ice cream and a chocolate “gold” coin. This year, select sandwiches, salads and entrees will also be included on the Pirate Pak Day menu.

To date, White Spot has raised more than $450,000 for Zajac Ranch for Children and sent more than 300 kids to camp.

There were 45,563 Pirate Paks sold on Pirate Pak Day last year. The Courtenay location sold 630 Pirate Paks (495 adult Pirate Paks and 135 Kids Pirate Paks) - an increase of 209 over its 2014 numbers.