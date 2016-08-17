Explore outdoors with Strathcona Wilderness Institute Aug. 20-21

The Strathcona Wilderness Institute is hosting a hike to Croteau Lake this Saturday, Aug. 20.

This weekend, the Strathcona Wilderness Institute is offering several exciting opportunities for exploration and education.

On Saturday, Aug. 20 at 9 a.m. experienced hiker Diane Andiel will guide a moderate (11km) hike past Battleship and Lady Lake to Croteau Lake.

On Sunday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. naturalist Joel Kositsky will lead a two- to three-hour nature hike in beautiful Paradise Meadows, observing berries, blooms and birds.

All events meet at the Strathcona Park Wilderness Centre on Nordic Drive, near Raven Lodge. Suggested donation for attendance is $5-$10.

Contact strathconawilderness@gmail.com to register, or find more information on our website at strathconapark.org.