Shoreline cleanup Aug. 27 needs volunteers
The Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup is coming to the Comox Valley, and volunteers are needed to make it happen.
On Saturday, Aug. 27, volunteers will be cleaning up four kilometres of shoreline from Point Holmes to Goose Spit. The event starts at 10 a.m. and is expected to take about two to three hours to complete.
Volunteers will meet at the Cape Lazo Campground Shelter (park on Hutton Road). Refreshments will be available.
For more information, call Larry MacDonald at 250-650-6585 or visit shorelinecleanup.ca
