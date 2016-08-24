Royal LePage cycling team preparing for Petite Fondo Shelter Foundation fundraiser

With just two weeks to the Petite Fondo Shelter Foundation fundraiser, the Royal LePage Team and friends have been busy hitting the roads, training for the event.

If you haven’t registered yet there is still plenty of time. If you are interested in doing some training with a group, the team meets Wednesday evenings at the RLP office and heads out at 6:15.

It is never too late to participate and with several different training levels, there is something for everyone.

The Royal LePage Shelter Foundation is a national charity designed to support families escaping violence at home; providing shelter, education and prevention programs. All money raised in the Valley stays in the Valley, helping our community to grow stronger and healthier.

The ride is Sunday, Sept. 11, and features three distances; touring our beautiful Valley, with stops at two wineries and finishing at the Royal LePage office with a barbecue.

For more information or to register for the ride, visit www.petitefondo.ca