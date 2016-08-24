Skateboard auction features local artists

There will be some fancy artwork at Monday’s skateboard auction.

The OneAreaCode Skateboarding Foundation of Courtenay is hosting a fundraiser Aug. 29 at The White Whale with a skateboard auction and DJs.

Ten local artists have painted blank skateboard decks that will be auctioned off to raise funds to assist kids from financially disadvantaged homes with skateboarding equipment and shoes.

We will be having a gala with a showing of the painted decks with works from Hellen Utsal, Done Creative, Scott Bertram, Amanda Ritchie, Droner, Troy Hardy, Brain Paste and more.

Organizers thank sponsors The White Whale, Gladstone’s Brewery and Rattan Plus. The event runs 5-11 p.m. at 975 Comox Rd. in Courtenay.

OneAreaCode Skateboarding Foundation has operated on Vancouver Island since 2013. We work to raise the education, physical and mental wellbeing of school aged skateboarders by hosting skate community and family events, and by assisting children to access shoes and equipment based on their community and school contributions.