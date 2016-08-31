Dinner to raise funds for Indian children’s home chicken coop

On Sept. 17 a small group of men and women from the Black Creek Community Church will be hosting a fundraising dinner for its upcoming “Build a Chicken Coop” project in North India.

Come and enjoy authentic Indian cuisine provided by Manviro’s Indian Grill. The dinner will be hosted at 6 p.m. at St. George’s United Church. Tickets are just $25. Not only will there be great food but also a silent auction and door prizes.

There has been a longstanding relationship between this group and Dehradun, India. Sixteen years ago, with no experience but a strong conviction and call to help the disadvantaged, Lindsay Kumar left her homeland to serve and love the poor children of India.

For the last eight years her family has been working in a children’s home that serves over 35 boys from difficult situations. They have requested help in building a chicken coop so the boys can have more protein, something many of us take for granted in our rich and blessed country. Chicken and eggs are not cheap, especially x 40. All of the proceeds from the evening will go directly to the materials, building supplies, chickens, feed, and much more that is needed.

Please take note that every volunteer is paying for their own expenses. You are not supporting their travel and food, they are digging deep and giving out of their own pockets because of the passion in their hearts to make this project a successful one.

Let’s support this great cause, it is practical and it is doable. You can make an impact while enjoying a delicious curry dinner. Get your tickets now. Space is limited. Tickets are available through Uptown Yarns, ABC Printing or Black Creek Community Church, or you can call Kerry at 250-337-8700, or Ann 250-339-3421. Leave a message and we’ll get back to you.

Limited tickets will be made available at the door unless the event is sold out.