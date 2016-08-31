Horley family land donation gives CVRD more parkland

The Comox Valley Regional District’s (CVRD) Electoral Area Directors Edwin Grieve, Bruce Jolliffe and Rod Nichol at the Trent River area property in Royston with the Horley family: Dale, Marilyn, Brian and Myrna Horley, who have generously made a partial donation of land to the CVRD for parkland.

Comox Valley Regional District parks has received a partial donation of land from local residents, Brian and Dale Horley, in the Trent River area of Royston.

The donation of land is consistent with the goals of the CVRD parks and greenways strategic plan for greater protection of biodiversity along the Trent River corridor. The plan identifies this area as a priority with a conservation focus.

“The Trent River corridor is an important watershed in our community and protection of this area will help to increase biodiversity and preserve flood plain habitat,” said CVRD Board Chair and Baynes Sound-Denman/Hornby Islands (Electoral Area ‘A’) director Bruce Jolliffe. “We are very appreciative of this generous donation from the Horleys as this will ensure recreational use for generations to come.”

CVRD staff were approached in March 2015 by Brian and Dale Horley, developers of the Eagleview Drive subdivision south of Royston Road, wishing to sell or exchange a portion of three pieces of land along the Trent River which includes a short section of the Trent River trail. The land is 7.7 hectares (19.02 acres) and is largely located within the Trent River floodplain.

An independent appraisal was completed which appraised the land at $188,000. The appraisal determined the highest and best use of the land to be parkland. Subsequent negotiations set an agreed upon price of $120,000 and $68,000 in donation receipts to Brian and Dale Horley for their partial donation of the land value.

Information about CVRD’s parks and trails can be found at www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/parksandtrails