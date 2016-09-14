- Home
Great grandmas give it their best
Riders in the Victoria Grandmothers for Africa cycle tour cross Condensory Bridge in Courtenay Friday during the 10th anniversary of the Stephen Lewis Foundation’s Grandmothers to Grandmothers campaign.
Riders in the Victoria Grandmothers for Africa cycle tour cross Condensory Bridge in Courtenay Friday during the 10th anniversary of the Stephen Lewis Foundation’s Grandmothers to Grandmothers campaign. Cyclists rode from Campbell River to Victoria Sept. 9-11.
