St. John the Divine offering Zumba lessons this fall

St. John the Divine is partnering with instructor Flory Francia to offer Zumba classes this fall.

Zumba is a healthy, fun workout in which music and exercise are combined to burn a lot of calories.

Come out and try Zumba on the following dates: Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 20 at 9 a.m., Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. and Sept. 22 at 10:30 a.m. Classes are being held at St. John the Divine Anglican Church, 579-5th Street in Courtenay and are open to everyone. Price is five classes for $25 or $7 drop-in.