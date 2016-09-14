  • Connect with Us

St. John the Divine offering Zumba lessons this fall

  • by  Contributed - Comox Valley Record
  • posted Sep 14, 2016 at 11:00 AM

St. John the Divine is partnering with instructor Flory Francia to offer Zumba classes this fall.

Zumba is a healthy, fun workout in which music and exercise are combined to burn a lot of calories.

Come out and try Zumba  on the following dates:  Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 20 at 9 a.m., Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. and Sept. 22 at 10:30 a.m.  Classes are being held at St. John the Divine Anglican Church, 579-5th Street in Courtenay and are open to everyone. Price is five classes for $25 or $7 drop-in.

 

