Watershed walk on Rivers Day

Thousands of British Columbians celebrate BC Rivers Day on the last Sunday in September each year, making it Canada’s largest river appreciation event. BC Rivers Day coincides with World Rivers Day, which takes place on the same day in more than 60 countries around the world.

The Tsolum River Restoration Society will be hosting a river nature walk on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 2-4 p.m., along Towhee Creek and the Tsolum River, followed by an all ages scavenger hunt. We will start at the CV Sports Centre, and will walk through the Towhee Creek Garry Oak Forest, and along Towhee Creek to the confluence with the Tsolum River on the CV Exhibition grounds.

After the walk we will have an all-ages scavenger hunt on the banks of the Tsolum River.

Meet at the CV Sports Centre by the large Garry oak at the Vanier end of the parking lot. The walk will touch on many aspects of Towhee Creek and the Tsolum River highlighting the history, challenges, partnerships and recovery. Hosting the walk will be retired executive director of the Tsolum River Restoration Society, Jack Minard.

For more information about this walk, please contact Caroline Heim at 250-897-4670, or trrs.educationoutreach@gmail.com. To learn more about the Tsolum River Restoration Society, visit the website at www.tsolumriver.org