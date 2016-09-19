Daffodil bulb fundraiser on now

The Comox Valley Unit of the Canadian Cancer Society invites the community to help make a difference for families and people living with cancer by purchasing daffodil bulbs.

They are now available for pick up at the local CCS office at #102 - 1509 Cliffe Ave. or phone 250-338-5454. There are 14 to 20 bulbs in a bag for $6, random sizes.

The CCS Comox Valley Unit provides services to those diagnosed with cancer and living in the Comox Valley, such as emergency financial aid, free transportation for treatments (via Freemasons van), and peer support groups.

The office has a lending library of up-to-dates books, tapes and videos also available. Wigs and prostheses are provided free for local cancer patients.

The Canadian Cancer Society is a national community-based organization of Volunteers whose mission is the eradication of cancer and the enhancement of the quality of life of people living with cancer.

New volunteers are always welcome, call the office at 250-338-5454 for more information.