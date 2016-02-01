Coffee with ... Jeff Howe

CVUSC vice-president of development Jeff Howe's soccer talents have taken him around the world.

He never got rich playing pro soccer, but Jeff Howe’s wealth of experience gained in travelling the globe and playing “The Beautiful Game” is paying dividends for local youth soccer.

Howe, one of the founders of the Comox Valley United Soccer Club in 1999, was vice-president of development on the initial executive and after a brief hiatus to start a family, has served in that key capacity for the last five years.

The position has him on the field seven days a week, helping 500 young players ages eight to 17 hone their skills.

“I run programs where we develop kids and coaches,” he explained.

Howe grew up in the Burnaby-Coquitlam area and came to the Comox Valley as a Grade 8 student when his dad took a job here.

“I moved back (to the mainland in Grade 10) because I was selected to the provincial soccer team,” he recalls.

A stint with the B.C. U17 team in 1991 led to the B.C. U19 and national U19 teams the next year.

His talents earned him a trip to Scotland and a year split between Dundee United’s youth team and St. Johnstone’s reserve squad.

Returning to the West Coast, Howe took a job at Field Sawmills and played for VISL Div. 1 Nanaimo United in the mid-1990s, where he was selected to play for San Ramon in Costa Rica’s professional league.

“That was kind of interesting. I got to travel and see Costa Rica. But it was hardly financially rewarding - $400 a month. It’s not a place you’re gonna’ get rich.”

While with Nanaimo United, an exhibition game against the CISM national military team led to an invite to join them in Barbados to help qualify for the world championships.

Howe had to sign up for a stint with the military (“With the understanding I would be honourably discharged after six months”). The team advanced from Barbados to the next leg in West Virginia, where they fell to a strong American team.

Howe then decided to come home, start a job and settle down a bit.

“So I started Teacher’s File in Courtenay. We’ve been doing that for 14 years now.”

About that same time as opening his own business, Howe started a VISL Div. 4 men’s team, Comox Valley United, which has since earned promotion all the way up to Div. 1.

Along the way he has coached some good ones, with his biggest success story being Pene Hughes. “I coached her from age 14 to 18 and she ended up with the Vancouver Whitecaps women.”

Howe, whose three children play soccer, says more and more local players are earning soccer scholarships and adds the future looks incredibly bright for the game here.

“The development and knowledge of the average coach is so much higher than it was years ago, and I think the youth are very inspired to take it to higher levels.”