VIMSS hosting A Night of White fundraiser on Aug. 27

Ken Lavigne is scheduled to entertain at the VIMSS Night of White fundraiser on Aug. 27

The Vancouver Island Mountain Sport Society (VIMSS) looks forward to welcoming guests to their stunning surprise location for A Night of White on Aug. 27.

This glamorous evening will begin with guests arriving in a meadow lined with white tables, chairs and lights in their most fashionable white attire. Guests will be charmed and entertained by the one and only Ken Lavigne while they enjoy their own gourmet picnic creations.

Conversation is bound to flow over some bubbly, beer and wine for sale at the event. All proceeds are going to VIMSS; a non-profit society which support young, Vancouver Island, emerging athletes in mountain sports.

Arrive in style with Ambassador Limousines who are offering a special price on a ticket and ride to the secret location. The VIMSS team has been busy collecting spectacular prizes. Some will be won at the event (best dressed, best gourmet picnic, best flower arrangement and best etiquette), and some are to be auctioned off on the night, in fun and creative ways by the VIMSS team.

To whet your appetite, here’s a list of just a few of the exciting prizes collected so far: a pair of Rossingal skis, whale watching trip for two, a return Harbour Air flight, an autographed Canucks photo, tickets to the Yellowpoint Christmas Spectacular 2016, accommodation and lift passes at Mount Washington, a night at the Old House Hotel & Spa and the Accent Inn, a Pacific Mist Hydro Spa gift pass, Toscano’s gift certificate and more.

VIMSS is excited to announce a few of this year’s guest judges including Chef Gaetane of Island Gourmet Trails and George Ehler of Blue Moon Winery and Ciderworks as well as Kevin and Val Moore of Renaissance Gardens.

Also set to host and MC this spectacular evening is the GOAT morning show host, Dave Tymo. Prepare to be entertained.

The evening is set to become an annual fundraiser for VIMSS. The society hopes to book a new ‘surprise’ location for guests to enjoy every year. This is intended to become a tradition for years to come where guests can explore and glow in some of the most stunning locations of the beautiful Comox Valley.

Visit www.nightofwhite.ca for tickets and further information.