Boondock plays Simms Park free concert on Sunday, Aug. 21

Come hear the fun, energetic sound of Boondock playing at Simms Park in Courtenay at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. This performance is part of the free summer concert series hosted by the City of Courtenay.

Boondock is a four piece homegrown band that has country roots but now plays a unique mix of country and rock.

They have played all over Vancouver Island at festivals, pubs and private functions with a diverse set list including original country-rock music, top 40 and classic rock.

Band member Amanda Usher talks about their sound: “Even people who don’t necessa­rily like country music, are finding a n­ew love for the genre.

“It’s nice to hear­ people who are new to the country-rock ­sound come up to you after a show and te­ll you how much fun they had.”

Band members include Amanda Usher on vocals. Amanda also contributes original song-writing. Randy Gabel on guitar brings an upbeat rock influence. Roger Boon heads up the rhythm section on drums, and Scott Brown on bass and back-up vocals.

Simms Millennium Park is located by the 5th Street Bridge, across from Lewis Park. Sit on the chairs provided, or bring your own lawnchair or blanket.

The final Simms Park concert series performance of the season is on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. with Time Well Wasted, a 12 piece dance band playing the greatest hits of your well wasted youth.

For concert information, call the Courtenay Recreation Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or get updates at www.courtenay.ca/simms

Boondock’s performance is sponsored by Dave Wheeldon, investment advisor at CIBC Wood Gundy. The Simms Summer Concert Series is jointly sponsored by the Comox Valley Echo and The Goat 98.9 FM along with the City of Courtenay.