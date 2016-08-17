Wet Paint art show and sale Aug. 20-21 at Saratoga Beach

Bryan’s Chair by Jenny Mitchell will be one of the works on display at this weekend's Wet Paint art show and sale.

A group of art friends who have painted and shared their passion for several years will be hosting the third “Wet Paint” Art Show and Sale in a Saratoga Beach garden Aug. 20-21.

The eight artists from Comox, Black Creek and Campbell River plan to delight the senses with their fresh and marvellous array of new paintings.

The art of Loree Cunningham, Sonia Hauser, Shelly Hollingshead, Jenny Mitchell, Michelle Ohlsson, Elaine Prodor, Lesley Rieck and Kathi Rudko represents a wide range of experience from a few years to more than two decades, and an eclectic mix of subjects and styles.

Seascapes, landscapes, still life, figurative art and abstracts in a variety of mediums (acrylic, oil, watercolour and mixed media) will be on display at the show.

While our coastal environment can be seen reflected in many of the artists’ works, the style and interpretation of each painter is unique.

Several of the artists will have their easels set up and be painting ‘en plein air’. They will be happy to discuss their process, technique and inspiration with the public.

The show and sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21 at the Saratoga Beach garden of Lesley Rieck at 8870 Clarkson Dr., Black Creek.

Come enjoy the garden ambience and a light refreshment, watch our artists paint, and perhaps take home a new piece of original art to brighten your day and beautify your home.