Aaron Pritchett plays Filberg Park on Aug. 25

Mark Allan

Special to The Record

On the heels of a greatest-hits package, Aaron Pritchett comes to Comox bearing a hot new album called The Score.

“I love it,” said the Canadian country star, who concludes the 2016 Filberg Summer Concerts on Aug. 25 at Filberg Park. “I feel like this album alone is a bit of a greatest-hits collection.

“Every song on it I love and I’m really proud of it. There’s so much diversity in this record. It really shows not just my fun side … songs that are uptempo … it shows as an artist I’m a little more mature.”

After Dirt Road in ‘Em reached the top 10, Out of the Blue is doing well as the second single from the new release, he said in a phone interview. Pritchett indicated When A Momma’s Boy Meets A Daddy’s Girl will likely be the third single released.

His songs tend to exhibit the sharp wordplay and turn of phrase country songs are known for, as in Momma’s Boy and Dirt Road.

The latter tune asserts that everyone has some dirt road in them no matter where they’re from. Being raised in Kitimat, does Dirt Road have special meaning for Pritchett?

“That is where some of the motivation for recording that song came from. I definitely got that feeling of being on back roads, hanging out with friends and really doing nothing much of anything, just enjoying life.”

Pritchett’s songs, videos and performances are full of humour, such as his earlier smash hit Hold My Beer.

Responding to a question he said he’s never been asked previously, he admitted that a sense of humour is an important part of his personality.

“Since I was a little kid I always wanted to make people laugh. I always knew I wanted to be an entertainer; that was my thing.”

He confessed that he sometimes makes fun of the country genre.

“I don’t take it too seriously. It’s all meant to be just a lot of fun. I’m here to entertain as opposed to being a serious country artist.”

His country songs tend to have a sturdy rock underpinning, something he loved before discovering country in his 20s.

“I grew up in the rock world listening to a lot of rock and pop … so I come by that honestly.”

When he begins writing or choosing a song, he “definitely has a country thought process, and I have for the past 20 years.”

Then came a revelation.

“I listen to a lot of country, but I don’t buy a lot of country records. I buy a lot more adult contemporary stuff like Jason Mraz, and I’m a huge Adele fan, Amy Winehouse and people like that.”

That, he said, indicates a shift beginning with his next project.

“I’m not going to go for that country element so much. I just want to write some great music that I really like.”

Pritchett’s country fans don’t have to be concerned about his Aug. 25 Filberg Park show, which will begin with Dirt Road, continue with many of his hits and end with “a massive explosion of Hold My Beer.”

The talented local Luke Blu Guthrie Band featuring K.C. Hingley is the opening act.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m.

For details, visit http://filberg.com/filberg-summer-concerts-2016, email events@filberg.com or phone 250-339-2715.

Mark Allan is a director of the Filberg Heritage Lodge and Park Association, and former editor of The Comox Valley Record.