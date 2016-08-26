Grenon to grace Potters Place

The opening reception for the Potters Place Gallery’s September artists (Rachel Grenon is seen above) is Sept. 9.

Rachel Grenon from Bromont, Que. is the Potters Place Gallery September guest artist.

Rachel has a deep connection to B.C. Her mother lives in the beautiful Comox Valley and her ceramics education took place at Emily Carr College. Rachel apprenticed under renowned B.C. potter, Vincent Massey.

You will be stunned by her large, dramatic platters, with glazes echoing the cold, crisp blue skies and fog of her home in Quebec.

Rachel’s pottery is sold in New York, Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and the eastern townships of Quebec. The Potters Place Gallery is pleased to offer them to you for the month of September.

Concurrently, we are pleased to feature our own Shelley Combs for the month of September.

Colorful, whimsical and fantastical are the words that describe Shelley Combs’ work.

A graduate of both North Island College fine art diploma and a degree in fine art from Emily Carr University in Vancouver, Shelley tells a story with each of her pieces … a small mouse peeks from beneath an eave, curtains wave in the breeze, flowers tumble around a doorway. Functional and food safe, these little works of art beg to be taken home.

Join us for an opening reception on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. to meet the artists and view their work. Potters Place Gallery is at the corner of 5th Street and Cliffe Avenue in Courtenay. For more information, call 250-334-4613 or visit thepottersplace.ca