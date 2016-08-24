Singers seeking tenor and bass voices

The Celebration Singers are ready to kick off their 23rd season of song.

Music has been ordered, venues booked, and soprano and alto sections are full to overflowing with voices. Completing the tenor and bass sections is the final task.

If you have a tenor or bass voice, come and try us out this fall. The Celebration Singers is a non-auditioned community choir that provides an opportunity for members to learn, laugh, and most of all sing and perform together.

Jenn Forsland directs the choir, and is an accomplished and honored music educator in the Valley. She has the talent to shape a large choir into a beautiful uplifting sound.

Our music is an eclectic mix of traditional choral music, folk, jazz, gospel and everything in between. Music that lifts the soul and honours diversity.

We are open to receive new and returning members to complete the bass and tenor sections. If you have never sung in a choir, but have the inclination to hone your singing skills, or if you are an experienced singer... we have a place for you.

For more information and to register for the fall semester, visit www.celebrationsingers.ca or contact Kelly at 250-338-8971. First practice is Monday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at Isfeld Secondary.