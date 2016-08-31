Tilley and Lyle play for Glacier View

Ron Tilley and Scott Lyle take the stage for the next 1st Tuesday Fundraiser at the Mex Pub, Sept. 6. Their benefactor is Glacier View Lodge.

A fun evening of music and friendship is planned for Sept. 6 at the Mex Pub for this month’s 1st Tuesday Fundraiser.

The featured performers are Ron Tilley and Scott Lyle, with the additional musical support of friends Lainie Laughlin and Blaine Dunaway. They have chosen the Glacier View Lodge to receive the evening’s proceeds.

Glacier View Lodge is a not for profit society that cares for community seniors with complex health needs. GVL provides residential care for 101 people and outreach programs for seniors still living in the community through the Respite Program, Adult Day Program and Bathing Program.

Glacier View Lodge would like to create an even more vibrant home that encourages spontaneity and allows residents to access meaningful interactions. To do this, they have embraced the Eden Alternative Philosophy that was developed in the early 1990s by American Physician Dr. William Thomas. This philosophy will empower the staff to shift the way they work with residents in order to support the creation of meaningful moments throughout each day. The raised funds will help to deliver education and to purchase resources that will allow for more creativity, access to pets, gardens and things that enhance simple pleasures.

Scott Lyle is a Burnaby boy who went north to the Yukon for a summer at the tender age of 18 and stayed for 28 years. In Whitehorse he fell into the vaudevillian clutches of the Frantic Follies, a summer Days of ’98 tourist show and after four years, two cross-Canada tours by bus, two entertainment tours for the military to Ellesmere Island and the Arctic, he joined the 5th Avenue Dance Band. The band toured northern B.C., the Yukon, and Alaska for 15 years. He also spent 13 years as co-producer/musician/entertainer/songwriter in the nine-member cast of Cabin Fever Cabaret, which performed during the Sourdough Rendezvous winter festival. Eventually love drew him to the Comox Valley. He toured the Island for five years with the five-piece band 5Play, and is in his 10th year as one of the six organizers of the highly successful Vancouver Island Music Workshop.

Sharing the musical evening will be Ron Tilley, a Campbell River musician well known for the quality of his tenor and falsetto vocal styling, which many have compared to Roy Orbison. Not surprisingly, Orbison is named among his musical influences along with Neil Young, John Denver, Cat Stevens, the Eagles and the Beatles. Born and raised in Kelligrews, Conception Bay South in Newfoundland Tilley grew up around great musicians and has enjoyed making music all his life, performing classic covers and original songs.

Adding to the colourful evening is songstress Lainie Laughlin who will be performing two of her original songs, and improvised accompaniment by violinist Blaine Dunaway. Join hosts Judy and Bruce Wing for this memorable community event, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Admission is by donation, and items for the food bank are also welcome. For more information contact Judy Wing by email contact@judyandbruce.com.