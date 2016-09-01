Billy D’s starting up an open mic night

A new weekly acoustic open mic will be starting up at Billy D’s Pub & Bistro on 5th Street beginning Sept. 7.

The new music night will be happening on Wednesdays from 7-10 p.m. and hosted by local duo Judy and Bruce Wing.

This is great news for those who have been attending their Tuesday night open mics at the Mex Pub, which were discontinued at the end of August.

“We’re very happy to have a new home for this mid- week jam,” says Judy. “We have been generously supported by the local music community over the years, and feel confident that Billy D’s will also be enjoyed as a great place to make new friendships and musical memories.”

The Wings intend to host the new open mic with the same format as they used at The Mex, which requires participants to sign up when they arrive, and are approached to play on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Of course collaborations are optional, but that’s when much of the magic occurs and is part of what makes doing this so rewarding,” said Judy. “We started hosting these kinds of events in 2007, and have seen a lot of musical growth, including our own.” Anyone wanting more information, can email the hosts at contact@judyandbruce.com.