Kindermusik Studio expanding to Comox

After a successful year of Kindermusik classes in Courtenay, Kindermusik with Motif has expanded to include an additional location in Comox.

Instructors Jacqueline Lambeth and Ashley Ball are poised to bring the joys of music and movement to the children and families of the Comox Valley, and make available the long-lasting and far-reaching benefits to all areas of development – physical, cognitive, social and emotional.

Kindermusik classes involve a mixture of singing, instrument play, dancing and movement, storytime, and other activities that help children and their families discover how music can enrich their lives and lay the foundation for a lifelong love of learning.

“Kindermusik classes give parents the opportunity to engage in safe, fun and developmentally appropriate music-and-movement experiences with children ages newborn to seven,” said Scott Kinsey, president of Kindermusik International. “Our educators are our most vital asset to the success of Kindermusik, and we welcome both Jacqueline Lambeth and Ashley Ball to our Kindermusik community.”

For more info call 250-792-3065, or email motifmusicstudios@gmail.com