Open house at new hip hop dance studio

New Comox Valley dance studio Hip Hop Coalition is hosting open house with free hip hop dance classes on Sept. 9 and 10.

Have you ever wondered what dance hall, house, popping, locking, or new and old school is? Have you ever wondered what you would do if you ended up in a freestyle circle? What is a freestyle circle?

Artistic director Anna Mayo aims to answer these questions and more through her new classes starting this fall. The Comox Valley native is an award-winning choreographer who has been immersed in hip hop dance for the past 15 years and wants to share her love of the style through Hip Hop Coalition Dance. The mission: unity through dance.

“I am thrilled to be able to introduce this exciting and vibrant dance culture in a platform that is accessible to all ages and all levels of student, from beginner to advanced,” said Mayo.

Hip Hop Coalition programs will be offered at Studio IPF, 303-13th St. in Courtenay.

“This is a bright and beautiful space with an inspiring vibe,” said Mayo. “I couldn’t think of a better place to come together and dance.”

The public is invited to an open house and free 30-minute classes.

Friday, Sept. 9 Lil’ Kicks Hip Hop - (ages 5-8yrs) 1:30-2pm Junior Kicks Hip Hop - (ages 9-12) 2-2:30pm Teen Hip Hop - (ages 13-16) 2:30-3 pm

Adult - (beginner) 3-3:30pm

Saturday, Sept. 10 Adult Hip Hop - (beginner) 12-12:30pm

Adult Dancehall - (beginner) 12:30-1pm

For more information contact: hiphopcoalitiondance@gmail.com or 250-218-6755