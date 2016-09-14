  • Connect with Us

Entertainment

Military Wives Choir looking for new members

  • posted Sep 14, 2016 at 3:00 PM

Do you enjoy singing? Even in the shower?

If you are a female spouse or partner of a military member or female member of the military then this is the choir for you.

We are heading into our third busy season with our current numbers  of around 25 singers, led by musical director, Wendy Nixon-Stothert.

We have had an active second season singing at many events including Christmas events in the Valley, with the Tidesmen Choir at the SID, Nautical Days, and at a BC Lions game, to name a few. We are a fluid choir due to military postings and welcome new members.

Our aim is to support military women through music and camaraderie, and to create an immediate welcoming social network. We sing together, celebrate together, socialize together and support each other in any way we can.

Military Wives choirs originated in the United Kingdom. There are now more than 80 choirs worldwide. Ours was the second started in Canada, but we now have choirs in Ottawa, Trenton, Edmonton, Petawawa and Greenwood.

No singing experience is required and there are no auditions. We practice Thursdays at St. Michael’s and All Angels on Military Row from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

For more information, check our Facebook page at Canadian Military Wives Choir Comox, our website or contact us at canadianmwc.comox@gmail.com.

Even better, drop by a Meet and Greet Night this week, Thursday, Sept. 15 at the chapel at 5:30 p.m.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event