Military Wives Choir looking for new members

Do you enjoy singing? Even in the shower?

If you are a female spouse or partner of a military member or female member of the military then this is the choir for you.

We are heading into our third busy season with our current numbers of around 25 singers, led by musical director, Wendy Nixon-Stothert.

We have had an active second season singing at many events including Christmas events in the Valley, with the Tidesmen Choir at the SID, Nautical Days, and at a BC Lions game, to name a few. We are a fluid choir due to military postings and welcome new members.

Our aim is to support military women through music and camaraderie, and to create an immediate welcoming social network. We sing together, celebrate together, socialize together and support each other in any way we can.

Military Wives choirs originated in the United Kingdom. There are now more than 80 choirs worldwide. Ours was the second started in Canada, but we now have choirs in Ottawa, Trenton, Edmonton, Petawawa and Greenwood.

No singing experience is required and there are no auditions. We practice Thursdays at St. Michael’s and All Angels on Military Row from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

For more information, check our Facebook page at Canadian Military Wives Choir Comox, our website or contact us at canadianmwc.comox@gmail.com.

Even better, drop by a Meet and Greet Night this week, Thursday, Sept. 15 at the chapel at 5:30 p.m.