Harpdog Brown returning to Cumberland

Canada’s number one harmonica player two years in a row, (2014/15), Harpdog Brown and his Travelin’ Band will be coming to perform some of their authentic, early electric blues from the early ’50s and late ’40s.

Lowdown, understated guitar work from a young master from Victoria, Jordie Edmonds, who has toured with the Dog for more than 60,000 kilometres in the past three years, and doghouse bassist Pat Darcus who is solid enough you can set your watch to him.

Harpdog Brown has been a main staple of the Canadian blues scene for over 35 years, and it seems like he’s just getting started. Touring over 90,000 kms in the past 20 months just in Canada alone, tells us this man is a lifer and a road warrior. Not only does he make his harmonica talk/sing, his singing voice is unparalleled.

Blues lovers will enjoy the intimate atmosphere and great acoustics at Studio Live where they will be able to pick up the Dog’s latest and greatest CD recorded in California on all analog gear. Sitting in on the CD are many blues legends, including Charlie Musselwhite.

The show at Studio Live, 2679 Beaufort Ave. in Cumberland, gets underway at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. Advance tickets, $20, are available at Bop City Records, Courtenay, The Church St. Bakery, Comox and Rider’s Pizza, Cumberland.