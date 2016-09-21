Pearl Ellis members take the spotlight

Wisteria Pergola by Christina Nillson is one sample of the work on display at the current show.

Pearl Ellis Gallery’s Members’ Anniversary Show 2016 is on now, until Oct. 16.

It is always a chance for members to celebrate another successful year with the gallery and its commitment to local artists. This is also the 10th year that the gallery has raised funds to present $1,500 in bursaries to local high school students. The gallery continues to show works of local artists at its satellite galleries located at the Comox Recreational Centre and at the Comox Library. These exhibits are changed every three months, affording other artists the opportunity to show their work.

There will be a reception on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1-4 p.m. to which all members of the public are welcome. A delicious cake will again be provided by Quality Foods.

During this special afternoon, gallery members or those taking out gallery membership will receive 10 per cent off of all art purchases.

The Pearl Ellis Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Ave., Comox.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.