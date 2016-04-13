Gravel patio without the loose gravel

Gravel stabilizing systems can give any patio a European look.

Have you always loved the charming look of a pea gravel patio or pathway?

Do you like the European look and feel of gravel crunching underfoot, bistro sets laid out with wine, and a backdrop of colourful table cloths and cushions?

Well, now you can have this very French setting without the major drawbacks associated with loose gravel surfaces.

Just use a gravel stabilizing system.

These lightweight plastic gravel systems allow any homeowner to install a small gravel patio in less than a day!

These systems are easy to install, can withstand heavy weights and ensure the gravel stays in place. Just as with any hard surface, table and chair legs or even high heeled shoes do not sink in this very regional setting.

The main benefits?

It is 100 per cent porous, easy for anyone to install, uses local gravel and provides a quick, attractive and safe surface for anyone to use (wheelchairs, kids and basketballs or W.H.Y).

Treat your backyard to a spruce up this year with a colourful and cost effective gravel patio.