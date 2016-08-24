HIV testing Thursday in Courtenay

Despite studies showing that early detection provides the best possible outcome for those living with HIV, it is estimated that 25 per cent of individuals in Canada who are HIV positive are unaware of their status.

AIDS Vancouver Island’s testing day aims to provide accessible HIV and STI testing, promote awareness about the importance of early detection, and educate individuals about how simple it is to implement regular testing as part of a healthy lifestyle.

The event will feature point-of-care tests, including the Rapid HIV test, with results available in less than 60 seconds. Pre- and post-test counselling will also be available.

“Offering the 60 second tests greatly reduces the anxiety people feel about waiting to get their results,” said Leanne Wingert, key event organizer and support worker at AIDS Vancouver Island.

“We can provide testing and offer support all in one visit. We’re hoping people will come to the event and see how easy getting tested can be,” Wingert added.

The testing day will take place Thursday, Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Courtenay AVI office, 355 Sixth St.

Light refreshments will be offered to those who attend, plus a chance to win a door prize.