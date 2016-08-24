Pedestrian identified in Comox collision

The BC Coroners Service has identified the 92-year-old man who died after a motor vehicle incident in Comox on Aug. 21.

He was Robert Anthony Leslie of Comox.

Leslie crossed the street in a crosswalk at the intersection of Torrence and Guthrie roads about 6:20 p.m. Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle.

He was transported to St. Joseph's General Hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time after arriving at the hospital.

The BC Coroners Service and RCMP continue to investigate this death.