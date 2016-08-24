- Home
News
Pedestrian identified in Comox collision
The BC Coroners Service has identified the 92-year-old man who died after a motor vehicle incident in Comox on Aug. 21.
He was Robert Anthony Leslie of Comox.
Leslie crossed the street in a crosswalk at the intersection of Torrence and Guthrie roads about 6:20 p.m. Sunday when he was struck by a vehicle.
He was transported to St. Joseph's General Hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time after arriving at the hospital.
The BC Coroners Service and RCMP continue to investigate this death.
