Pedestrian in serious condition after incident on Comox Road

Comox Valley RCMP continue to investigate a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Comox Road Wednesday.

A 51-year-old pedestrian is in serious condition at St. Joseph's General Hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on Comox (Dyke) Road after noon Wednesday.

Comox Valley RCMP Const. Rob Gardner said around 12:53 p.m., a pedestrian stepped out behind a parked vehicle on Comox Road near Scott Road and was struck by a vehicle.

He was taken to hospital with leg and head injuries.

Gardner said while the investigation is still in the early stages, it appears the pedestrian stepped out from in front of a parked vehicle on Comox Road, near a curve in the roadway.

A northbound vehicle came around the curve, past the parked vehicle and struck the pedestrian as he stepped out, he added.

Traffic around the Valley was backed up in both Comox and Courtenay, as the roadway was closed for more than an hour.

As this is the fifth incident involving pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles since Sunday, Gardner is warning both drivers and pedestrians to be cognizant of everyone on the roadway.