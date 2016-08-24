Upcoming road construction in downtown Courtenay

Two watermain replacement projects are happening soon in downtown Courtenay, and will result in lane closures and temporary parking impacts.

Work on Anderton Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets will begin on Monday, Aug. 29, and continue until early-October.

The start date for the second project on Duncan Avenue between Fourth and Sixth streets has not been finalized, but will begin sometime during the weeks of Sept. 6 or 12 and continue until late-October.

Vehicle traffic in both construction areas will be impacted, and on-street parking will be restricted.

Work will typically take place on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Traffic control personnel will be on-site to assist all commuters, including vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians.

For further information, contact City of Courtenay Engineering at 250-334-4441 or email engineering@courtenay.ca