Black Creek Lions Club lends helping hand in Royston

Members of the Black Creek Lions Club spent nearly 300 hours cleaning up and restoring the Royston Community Club.

Erin Haluschak

Record Staff

It took nearly 300 hours to complete, but now the Royston Community Club has a new back deck, a clean basement, and a new fan system, thanks to a service club that came to help.

Fred Tutt of the Royston Community Club said the Black Creek Lions Club donated hundreds of hours to help with the clean-up and landscaping of the back parking lot, which helped make the hall drier, safer and improved the building overall.

Black Creek is approximately 25 kilometres north of Royston.

President of the Black Creek Lions Club, Terry Levesque - a Royston resident - explained Tutt was seeking the assistance of a service club to lend a hand.

“I bumped into Fred and in our Lions Club we have a carpenter, we have a restoration company, so we jumped right at it.”

He said one of the biggest overhauls was removing the mould and installing a new fan system to ensure air circulation.

Levesque added the club in now planting trees on the outside of building to ensure the bank remains in place near the back parking lot.