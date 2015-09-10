Campfire ban lifted for the Comox Valley

The campfire ban has been lifted as of noon Tuesday for the Comox Valley.

A campfire ban issued by the Coastal Fire Centre will be lifted by noon Tuesday in certain areas on Vancouver Island, including the Comox Valley.

Fire information officer Marg Drysdale says due to the ongoing wet and cooler weather and vegetation hydration, the ban will be lifted, but in only certain areas.

"The campfire ban will remain in the South Island Forest District, which is south of Hindoo Creek (north of Buckley Bay), south of Strathcona Park and Nootka Sound," she explained.

Because the Comox Valley falls within the Campbell River Forest District, fires will be allowed.

"We had a system coming in and we expected it to remain all over the Coastal Fire district. The system stalled halfway down," Drysdale added."We're expecting rain well into Friday, so we'll wait and see what happens (for the remaining ban) and where it's going to land."

Currently, Drysdale noted there is one forest fire west of Campbell River which has a modified response under the watch of the Coastal Fire Centre. She added it is a remote fire which was caused by a lightening strike.