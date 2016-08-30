Thieves steal the spotlight in weekly RCMP report

Between Aug. 23 and Aug. 29, the Comox Valley RCMP received five calls regarding theft from vehicles. Items taken include a purse, a GPS and keys. The Comox Valley RCMP are reminding residents to ensure their vehicles are locked at all times, and valuables are not left in them.

DUI report

From August 23 to August 29, five impaired drivers were taken off the streets of the Comox Valley. One driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition, and their vehicle was impounded. Two drivers were issued three-day immediate roadside prohibitions and two drivers received 24-hour driving prohibitions.

Hotwire fails

On Aug. 23, the Comox Valley RCMP were advised of two vehicles that were entered overnight and their ignitions were damaged. One vehicle was parked on the 1800 block of Mallard Drive, Courtenay, the other was parked on the 1600 block of Trumpeter Crescent, Courtenay. (216-10524) (2016-10486)

Smashed window

The Comox Valley RCMP received a report of mischief to a vehicle on Aug. 24. Sometime overnight, an unknown person(s) broke the rear window out of a vehicle that was parked on the 2300 block of Ulverston Avenue, Cumberland. (2016-10556)

Jewelry theft

A break and enter was reported to the Comox Valley RCMP on Aug. 26. Sometime over the previous six days, an unknown person had entered a house on the 600 block of Murrelet Drive, Comox. While in the residence, jewelry was stolen. (2016-10678)

Fishing gear stolen

A report of theft from a boat was received on Aug. 26. Sometime overnight, unknown person had entered a boat that was trailered on the 2500 block of Falcon Crest Drive in Courtenay. Once on board, the culprit stole several fishing rods, downriggers, fish finders and a GPS. (2016-10690)

Stolen bike

On Aug. 26, the Comox Valley RCMP received a report of a stolen bicycle from the 2200 block of Lambert Drive, Courtenay. The bike is described as a 27 speed Hybrid “GT” mountain bike, blue and white in colour. (2016-10675)

B&E at Lake Trail

During the early morning hours of August 27, the Comox Valley RCMP were advised of an alarm from a school located on the 3000 Block of Lake Trail Road in Courtenay. Upon attendance, it was evident that the premise had been entered. While inside, the unknown person(s) set off a fire extinguisher. (2016-10733)

***

If you have any information regarding any of these files, or any other crime, please contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca. When reporting through Crime Stoppers, you never have to identify yourself or testify in court, and you could receive a cash reward for your information.