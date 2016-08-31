Cumberland re-routing traffic

Visitors to downtown Cumberland businesses, local mountain bike trails, and Comox Lake will need to use an easy, but revised, route to their favourite spots for the next few weeks.

The intersection of Fourth Street and Dunsmuir Avenue in downtown Cumberland is under construction, due to the critical work underway in the village to replace underground infrastructure along the main street. It’s expected the intersection will see closures for a month.

During this time, vehicle traffic will be directed along Third Street to access the west end of Dunsmuir (turning off Cumberland Road at the Peace Park) or along Ulverston Avenue to access the east end of the main road.

The detour allows for easy access to all the areas of downtown Dunsmuir and surrounding recreation areas, which are incredibly popular and remain open throughout this work.

“Even with upgrade work going on, there is easy access to Dunsmuir from the many side streets - and there’s lots of parking,” said Mayor Leslie Baird.

“We don’t want to hold up people who are trying to get to their favourite trail or meal – so we want everyone to be aware of the easy options for getting around town.”

The infrastructure upgrades, a key part of village council’s strategic priorities, will result in new water/sewer lines along Dunsmuir and improved roadways and sidewalks in the community. It’s expected to be completed at the end of October.

For the latest information about construction and progress: visit cumberland.ca/villageupgrades, follow @villageupgrades on Facebook or Twitter, or email villageupgrades@cumberland.ca to be added to the news bulletin email list.