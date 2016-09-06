Fatal rollover in Black Creek

North Vancouver Island Traffic Services and Comox Valley RCMP responded to a fatal accident Monday morning on Highway 19.

A 33-year-old Nanaimo man is dead following a single vehicle rollover in Black Creek Monday morning.

At 7:09 a.m. on Sept. 5, members of the North Vancouver Island Traffic Services and the Comox Valley RCMP Traffic Unit responded to a single vehicle rollover on Highway 19 in the 90 km/hr speed zone just south of the Hamm Road intersection.

A tractor trailer travelling northbound with 50, 000 litres of bio diesel struck a large sign post and rolled into the ditch spilling its contents.

The driver was deceased at the scene. The Oyster River Fire Dept conducted initial containment of the fuel and the scene is being handled by the Ministry of Environment (HazMat).

The incident is still under investigation. Speed or alcohol are not considered factors in the collision.

-Comox Valley RCMP