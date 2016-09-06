Man identified in single-vehicle crash in Black Creek

BC RCMP

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed the identity of a man who died after a motor vehicle incident near Black Creek Sept. 5, 2016.

He was Vincent Allen Torrant Buchanan, aged 33, of Nanaimo.

Buchanan was the driver and sole occupant of a northbound loaded tanker truck that left the roadway,

went over an embankment and landed on its roof on Highway 19 near its intersection with Hamm Road in the early hours of Monday morning.

Mr. Buchanan was deceased at the scene.

The BC Coroners Service and RCMP continue to investigate this death.