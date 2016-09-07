New location, same cause for Terry Fox Run

There’s a new location for this year’s Terry Fox Run in the Comox Valley, but the goal is the same: to highlight the Canadian icon while raising funds for cancer research, in his name.

Dawn Stevens, Active Comox Valley co-ordinator and run event organizer, said the new location at Simms Millennium Park will offer the same distances to choose from as previous runs: 2 km, 5 km or a 10km walk/run.

“All donations go to a great cause; we really want to explain who he was and what he did for Canada and for cancer (research),” noted Stevens.

The race is set for Sept. 18, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. and the non-competitive run set for 10 a.m.

“It’s about understanding who Terry Fox is; he’s kind of a part of our national identity. Over the years, so many find his story inspirational. For the younger generation, Terry Fox was not a part of who they are (growing up); it might get lost but the schools are really picking up on that,” said Stevens.

With an average of 80 participants in past years, she’s hoping to break 100 this year, and has a rough fundraising goal in mind.

“We’ve exceeded $5,000, and have been close to $8,000 for a couple of years. It would be great to have that again.”

She’s also putting the call out for sports teams to register, and says for a small donation - even a toonie per person - the event would be “a fun bonding experience.”

While strollers are permitted on the course, bikes are not as there is too much of a potential for a collision.

There will be hot coffee from McDonalds available, along with draw prizes for participation. Donations can be made on site.

For more information, visit activecomoxvalley.ca or terryfox.org.