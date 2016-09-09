Stage 3 restrictions next week

Starting Monday, Sept. 12 until Friday, Sept. 16, Stage 3 water restrictions will be in place for the Comox Valley water system users, including the City of Courtenay, the Town of Comox, Arden, Comox Valley, England Road, Marsden/Camco and Greaves Crescent water local service areas.

BC Hydro will be conducting maintenance work at the Puntledge River generating station. The maintenance work being completed is on the generator and to clean the fish screens in the penstock, which happens three times per year, to help redirect salmon back to the river.

For this time period residents are prohibited to water their lawns or pressure wash driveways and boulevards; fill a swimming pool, hot tub or garden pond; and wash a vehicle or boat (other than in a commercial car wash or car dealership). A resident may:

• water trees, shrubs, flowers, and vegetables on any day between the hours of 4-7 a.m. and 7-10 p.m. if watering is done by hand-held container or a hand-held hose equipped with an automatic shut-off nozzle, or by micro-irrigation or drip-irrigation systems;

• water newly planted trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables by hand-held container or a hand-held hose equipped with an automatic shut-off nozzle during installation and at any time during the following 24 hours after installation is completed.

For more details visit comoxvalleyrd.ca/restrictions