Full day of activities slated for Black Creek Fall Fair

This Saturday, Sept. 10, join Black Creek’s biggest event of the year, the Black Creek Fall Fair.

Celebrate Black Creek and the fall harvest with friends, family, and neighbours. Start with a pancake breakfast, then shop the craft and farmer’s market, play at the kid’s carnival, listen to live music, bid in the silent auction, enjoy a pony ride, pat farm animals, and grab a bite at the food trucks or the grill. You can also watch or participate in contests, like corn shucking, watermelon eating and strong man/woman competitions.

It’s a 50-year tradition, so have some fun, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Entry is by donation at the Black Creek Community Centre.

Thank you to BCCA’s many volunteers, community partners and sponsors. This is an annual Black Creek event, 50 years strong, you don’t want to miss. Rain or shine. Gates open at 9 a.m. Entry by donation. Proceeds support the Black Creek Community Association.

Highlights:

• 50+ craft and artisan vendors plus community group displays and demos.

• Live music. Multiple performers of diverse styles on our Long & McQuade Main Stage including: Ryks Davies (Comox Valley’s youngest busker); Larry Ayre Blues Trio, Capoeira Brazilian dance, Celtic tunes, and Rock and roll.

• Animals. Tsolum Veterinary Health will host a petting zoo (free) and Given’r Ranch will offer horse rides at $5 a child.

• Food. Bring a picnic blanket and grab a bite from a food truck or grill.

• Fun. Discovery Foods Stage will host exciting competitions including a corn shucking, watermelon eating and strong man/woman competition.

• Silent auction, 50/50 draws and raffle featuring two WestJet tickets anywhere they fly.

• Kid’s carnival with 14 games and awesome prizes.

The Black Creek Community Centre is at 2001 Black Creek Rd.