Volunteers needed for Tsolum salmon count

Tsolum River Restoration Society (TRRS) members were excited by the record 129,000 returning pink salmon last year. Pink salmon have a two-year cycle, so lower return numbers are expected this year, but the fish still need to be counted as part of our ongoing monitoring program. The TRRS needs your help.

In anticipation of lower numbers, the counting will be done in a single day this year, but volunteers are still needed.

There is an orientation and safety session Sunday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. at the (one way) Rees Bridge on Dove Creek Road.

The river is divided into several reaches (counting segments) and we need teams with a minimum of two walkers and possibly one swimmer for each reach. Each reach requires a good level of fitness and we ask that adults or youths are at least five feet tall and fit a size seven wader (smallest size). Counts take from three to four hours to complete. This data is passed on to Fisheries and Oceans Canada, and is kept in our records and used, in conjunction with other information, to help guide future work.

Chest waders are required (the TRRS does have a limited quantity).

Depending on the river water level at time of counting, we will also need snorkel-swimmers. These volunteers will need to have a wet suit at minimum but a dry suit is best. We have a couple of suits to loan but if you have your own and wish to join us we would be very grateful for your help.

Counting teams will start at 9 a.m. Sunday, either Sept. 18 or 25 (TBA, based on when the fish return) so please indicate your availability for both dates.

For more information or to sign up, please call Angela Spooner at 250-650-7637 or email trrs.projectcoord@gmail.com