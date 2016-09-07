Cycle farm tour set for later this month

Scott Stanfield

Record staff

Cyclists are invited to explore the bounty and the beauty of the region — and the array of progressive farms, producers and growers — at the sixth annual Comox Valley Farm Tour Sept. 24 and 25.

The Valley contains more than 400 farms, and an abundance of agricultural lands.

Guests who stay at a participating hotel during the weekend will receive a complimentary registration to the Farm Cycle Tour on Sunday. Registration is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds. Participants will sign a waiver and receive a map. Also, a shuttle will enable participants to shop at farms, wineries and breweries.

Saturday features a wine tour, hosted by Ambassador Transportation, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pick up and return is at the Old House Hotel & Spa in Courtenay.

For bookings and more information, contact the Vancouver Island Visitor Centre at 1-855-400-2882 or info@vivccomoxvalley.com