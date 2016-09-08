RibFest tickets to give away

The second annual Comox Valley RibFest runs Sept. 16-18 at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds.

RibFest 2016 goes September 16-18 at the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds.

Five of Canada's best ribbers (professional rib cookers) will be on hand, cooking up a storm for everyone on hand.

This annual event is a fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Strathcona Sunrise Comox Valley, and the Comox Valley Record is awarding one lucky family (or just a single winner with a very large appetite) four free half-racks of ribs.

To enter, simply post a comment at the end of this article, tagging who you would share these ribs with. If you plan on eating them alone, just say so. We won't hold it against you - in fact, we commend your tenacity.

We will announce the winner Monday (Sept. 12) at noon.

Start posting... and get the wet-naps ready!