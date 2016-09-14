MARS open house Sunday

The Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society is holding an open house on its new property at 1331 Williams Beach Rd., Merville on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 1:30-4 p.m.

This is an opportunity to get a better idea of the plans that have been drawn up for the new facility to which many Comox Valley residents have contributed, either financially or by in-kind donations.

MARS is almost ready to break ground. The society wants to show where the project is at this point and what it hopes to accomplish.

Come and meet the MARS staff, volunteers and the wonderful ambassador birds.

Gary “The wolf man” Allen will be there with his beautiful wolf, Tundra.

The open house will be preceded by an on-site funding announcement at 1 p.m., with Comox Valley MLA Don McRae.