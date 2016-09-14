RCMP Report for week of Sept. 1-6

During the week of Sept. 5-11 the Comox Valley RCMP responded to several reports of possible impaired driving and other traffic related events. Five of those reports ended in two drivers receiving 24-hour driving suspensions, two received 90-day immediate roadside prohibitions and had their vehicles impounded and one person was found to be driving while their driving licence was suspended.

Downriggers stolen

On Sept. 11 a Comox resident reported that someone had cut the downriggers off of his boat while it was parked in front of his residence on the 300 block of Rodello Street. The value of the downriggers is approximately $1,000. (2016-11481)

Bikes stolen

Police received reports of two bikes being stolen in the Comox Valley in the past week. In both instances the bikes were locked and some type of cutting mechanism was used. One of the bikes was described as a white Norco mountain bike with black forks and the other is a black and red Giant Revel mountain bike.

Speeding through construction zone

The Comox Valley RCMP were called to a construction zone, on Tuesday Sept. 6, on the Inland Island highway to a report of a vehicle speeding through the zone. The investigation resulted in a driver being charged under the Motor Vehicle act for speeding in the construction zone. Police are reminding motorists to slow down and obey signs and flagging personnel.

Lock doors, remove valuables

The Comox Valley RCMP say that over a six-day period they responded to seven reports of thefts from vehicles. In most of the cases the doors of the vehicles had been left unlocked and items such as wallets, purses and electronics were left in plain sight.

Police remind vehicle owners to lock their vehicles and remove items of value while the vehicle is unoccupied.

During the week of Sept. 5-11 police also responded to six break and enters to residences and commercial buildings. Several items were stolen, including electronics, tools, cash, jewelry and guns.

If anyone has any information about any of these crimes, or any other crime, they are asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321, or they can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).