ElderCollege information session upcoming

Alana Gowdy

Submitted to The Record

What can bring 60 opportunities for laughter, friendship and new knowledge? Comox Valley ElderCollege will try its best. This semester ElderCollege will offer over 60 courses and everyone aged 55 plus is welcome to join.

A free public information session will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. in the Stan Hagen Theatre, North Island College. At this forum, course leaders have a brief opportunity to describe their courses. New and returning CVEC members are welcome and refreshments will be provided. Early arrival is recommended for this popular event.

During October and November, courses will be offered in a variety of formats. They will be provided, usually at North Island College, once per week for four, six or eight weeks, or once for an extended class. Topics range from paleontology to vegan diet, from yoga to nuclear power. New courses this semester include the opportunity to learn about the human biome as well as the production of community television programs.

At ElderCollege, course leaders can often be found as course participants. Cameron Cairncross is a typical example. When teaching his course on local government, Cameron enjoys the preparation and research, and appreciates the involvement and interest of his course members. As a student, he praises the depth of knowledge of his ElderCollege instructors.

“There was something interesting and new every time,” he comments. “You felt you were getting the best that was available.”

Registration for CVEC courses will begin on Monday, Sept. 26 at 9 a.m., online or in person at North Island College. Course fees are from $10.50 to $34.65.

Membership in Comox Valley ElderCollege costs $10.50, including tax, and is required for everyone enrolling in courses. Membership is available online at www.nic.bc.ca/ec or in person at Discovery Hall, North Island College.

Lecture series

The series of eight Saturday morning lectures has a course fee of $40, which includes taxes and refreshments. The theme of this semester’s series is Life on Canada’s West Coast. Lecturers include Bob McDonald of CBC’s Quirks and Quarks and Dr. Heather Alexander of Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre.

Further information about Comox Valley ElderCollege can be found at www.nic.bc.ca/ec, 250-334-5000 x 4602, and eldercollegeCV@nic.bc.ca