New arcade, retro style

Players of all experience and ages can take part in a video game throwback at a new gathering place in Cumberland.

In a small storefront on Dunsmuir Avenue in Cumberland, Michael Jackson’s Thriller just barely drowns out the sounds from a nearby Batman pinball machine.

Across the floor, a multi-arcade Sega game offers flashes of Pac-Mac amongst a wide selection of other games in Technicolor on the concave screen.

“I thought there has to be a lot of appeal for young, old, male and female,” explained Erik Aase who owns the newly-opened Barcadium Amusements.

“It’s amazing when people walk in here - you can see it in their eyes - they get taken away to a different time and space.”

Aase opened the space after what he admits was his mid-life crisis; he had purchased more than 60 vintage video game consoles in the past year and a half, and was hoping originally to place them in bars around the Valley.

When that didn’t quite work, he decided to open a game room.

“Cumberland was the right spot for it. I did a lot of research, and Stephen, my repair guy, lives in Cumberland, and saw this place come up … it was good for me, because I always have had to cart these 300-pound items to his basement (for repair), so this is better,” he adds with a laugh.

Aase’s goal was to have a space for games for all to enjoy - from those who grew up playing with X-Boxes or pinball machines at a local mall.

“We’ve had 50-year-olds’ parties here, we’ve had 10-year-olds’ parties here. It’s got great mass appeal.”

Rather than charge for individual games or having to worry about change, Aase charges a flat rate of $5 per hour to play.

“Everything is free play - I don’t want to deal with quarters. For parents, if they’re in Cumberland, they can give their kids $10 and they can play for two hours.”

Stephen Morin, Aase’s electronics technician, said while the machines are large, old and sometimes difficult to move, they are a lot of fun once repaired.

“It means a lot to people. It brings a lot of magic back to their life. To see people have that much fun - it brings them back to their childhood. You’re not really asking that much of them other than come and play a game.”

The games do present challenges to repair, however, particularly sourcing the right parts.

“They have a lot of corrosion, and require a lot of tweaking. Picture tubes are probably the worst issue; everyone has thrown away their (old) TVs - they’ve all been recycled. We’re always looking for a good supply of 19-inch and 20-inch picture tubes.”

Morin added he’s always on the lookout for collectors who have old electronics and parts.

“I’ll take their old electronics and bring some magic back to the world. It is a challenge bringing one of these back, but they’re workhorses and they do get played hard.”

Barcadium Amusements is located at 2703 Dunsmuir Ave.. For more information, visit their Facebook page or email prekestollen@gmail.com