Apology from the Record to the Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce and its members

In the Thursday, September 15 edition of the Comox Valley Record, a political campaign advertisement was inadvertently placed on the Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce feature page, Chamber Connections.

The placement of this ad was not approved by the Chamber of Commerce, and should not have run on that page.

The Chamber of Commerce is a non-partisan organization, and the placement of a political campaign advertisement created much confusion to Chamber members.

We, at the Comox Valley Record, take full responsibility for the erroneous ad placement, and apologize to all the individuals and/or companies who were offended by its placement.